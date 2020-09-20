The GRNMA, together with the Physician Assistants (PAs) and Anaesthetists (CRAs), has threatened to withdraw their services in protest of their conditions of service.

The Association has had several discussions with government over the issue, but no agreement was reached on Section 97 of Act 651 of the Labour Law, which deals with issues of good faith for stakeholders.

However, on Friday, the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured an interim injunction to stop their intended strike.

Reacting to this, the National President of the GRNMA, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, said they haven’t been served any injunction.

According to her, members of the Association will go ahead with the strike on Monday if the situation remains the same.

“Nothing has changed until we are duly served,” Mrs. Ofori-Ampofo said on TV3‘s Midday Live on Saturday.

“Once we are served, we will meet as an association, with our allied associations and take a decision on the way forward.”

The GRNMA is made up of more than 82,000 nurses and midwives in the country.