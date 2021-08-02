Nutrifoods launches new pack design for its leading brand, Perk

Explaining the motive for introducing the new pack design to the press, Mrs Kabuki Owusu Atakorah, Category Manager of Perk Biscuits, said:

Pulse Ghana

“The Perk brand has always enjoyed recognition for its unique and vibrant look and feel, reflecting the core brand idea of lifting the mood of the consumer. This new golden colour illuminates and accords the packaging with a classy and premium feel. The overall colour tone gives the pack a more contemporary and relatable look.”

“As a youth-oriented and engaging brand, we believe it is our mandate to put in conscious efforts to complement our fresh, fun, vibrant reputation and image. This is also in a bid to increase product appeal, shelf visibility and consumer attention,” Mrs Kabuki Owusu Atakorah said.

She revealed that the new packaging shall be rolled out in phases for all the variants of the Perk brand, starting with the lead milk variant, which, she said, hits the shelves this month. She went further to remind customers that despite the new design, the amount of biscuits in each sachet, pack and carton as well as ‘the great taste of Perk biscuit’ will remain the same.

Jointly owned by Olam International and Sanyo Foods of Japan, Nutrifoods Ghana is currently the leading biscuit manufacturer in Ghana producing an assortment of the most popular biscuits in the country – Royal King Cracker, Perk Shortcake, Milky Magic and Royal Digestive.

The company recently invested US$8.25 million in the expansion of its factory at Tema, upgrading the capacity of the facility with new state-of-the-art production equipment and technology.