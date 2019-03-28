She said her department has so far lacked the evidence required to continue with the prosecution of the disgraced football administrator.

Nyantayi was captured in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé, allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

The undercover journalist subsequently petitioned FIFA and the Attorney General’s Department to take action against the erstwhile GFA boss.

Although Nyantayi was handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA, he has not faced any charges yet in Ghana.

Earlier this week, Anas began an online petition to get Nyantakyi prosecuted, claiming that the Attorney General has not taken any action on the case despite the police finalizing their investigations.

Responding to this, Ms. Akuffo said her office cannot be blamed for the delay in prosecution.

She said the Department has requested for the necessary documentation from Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team, but is yet to receive same.

“We will see prosecution; we have made that decision. But we need to have the full evidence and that may impact on what we have in draft now. I am surprised that the impression is being given that somewhat, we are not eager to prosecute. That, in fact, is unfair to this office,” the A-G told the BBC.

“Particularly because we have been dealing directly with Anas and he knows the effort we have been putting in and what we are calling for and the fact that we have indicated what we need to enable us move on, which he has not supplied to us yet,” she added.