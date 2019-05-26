The accident reportedly happened on the Tema Motorway on Saturday, May 25, 2019, right after the tollbooth.

Pastor Baah (aka One Blow) and two other occupants of the car were rescued by some good Samaritans and were rush to the hospital for treatment after sustaining minor injuries.

A video of the accident scene shows that car had somersaulted with its tires up in the air.

He was said to be part of a convoy involving Obinim and Reverend Obofour.

Pastor One Blow was recently in the news after he reportedly poached by Obinim's rival, Rev. Oboufuor.

In a viral video, Obofour is seen gifting pastor One Blow a brand-new Range Rover in the presence of a huge congregation, with a promise to add a piece of land and many mouthwatering gifts.