The Islamic leader said all Ghanaians have to come together to seek Allah's face during this coronavirus pandemic.

The call is in line with a declaration made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday that Wednesday, March 24 should be observed as a national day of fasting and prayers.

READ THE CHIEF IMAM'S FULL STATEMENT BELOW

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr.Usmau Sharubutu wishes to draw the attention of all followers of the Islamic faith in Ghana that the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared Wednesday March 25th 2020 as National day of fasting and prayer.

Accordingly, Muslims of all sects are entreated to support the presidential call.

Additionally, the National Chief Imam would like to entreat Muslims of all denominations to fast on Thursday 26th March 2020, in line with the sunna of the prophet Muhammad (S.A.W)

It is important to note that the fasting to be embarked upon on those two days is intended to enhance our collective spiritual struggle to win the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

It is our hope that all will cooperate.

Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, spokesman for the Chief Imam. On behalf of the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.