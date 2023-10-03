Dressed predominantly in somber black and striking red attire, with many sporting vibrant red caps, the demonstrators are unified in their call for the resignation of Dr. Ernest Addison, the governor of the Bank of Ghana, as well as his two deputies.
#OccupyBoGdemo: Protesters demand resignation of BoG leadership amid financial crisis
A significant gathering of protesters has converged at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, under the banner of #OccupyBoGdemo, a movement initiated by the Minority caucus of Parliament.
Their demands stem from alarming revelations regarding the financial state of the Central Bank.
The protesters have brought to light that the Bank of Ghana incurred an astounding loss of GH¢60.81 billion during the 2022 fiscal year. This substantial financial setback has raised significant concerns about the bank's management and accountability.
Furthermore, the utilization of over $250 million for the construction of a new headquarters has come under scrutiny.
The protesters question the allocation of such substantial funds, especially in the midst of colossal financial losses and economic challenges that the nation is facing.
The #OccupyBoGdemo movement underscores the pressing need for transparency, accountability, and sound financial management within Ghana's Central Bank.
It also highlights the growing dissatisfaction among citizens regarding the financial stability and leadership of key institutions in the country.
As the protests gain momentum, it remains to be seen how the Bank of Ghana and the government will respond to these demands for change and accountability.
Scenes from the protest below;
