#OccupyJulorbiHouse: We were offered money to stop - Oliver Barker Vormawor alleges

Pulse Contributor

Convener of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest has revealed that members of the protest movement had been approached with offers of money and government appointments in exchange for halting their demonstrations.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

In an interview cited on 3newsgh on Twitter, Barker Vormawor further detailed that when the demonstrators rejected these offers, National Security Minister Kan-Dapaah issued a warning that they would face arrest and severe consequences if they persisted in their protest actions.

"We were offered not only money but appointments, and if we agreed to stop this, we were going to be free to do whatever we want," Barker Vormawor asserted during the interview.

The gravity of these allegations is compounded by Barker Vormawor's claim that he possesses evidence to substantiate these claims. "I have gone to the government, we have reached out, I have recordings," he asserted.

According to him, the National Security Ministry contacted him while he was in the UK and offered to pay for his flight in an effort to persuade him to return to Ghana for a meeting. This development had not been publicly disclosed until now, raising questions about the extent of behind-the-scenes efforts to quell the protest.

On September 21, 2023, the police apprehended 49 individuals who were expected to demonstrate in the #OccupyJulorbiBiHouse Protest movement, dispersing them to various police stations.

Among those detained were a BBC reporter, his cameraman, and a Metro TV reporter; however, they were later released.

Expressing strong disapproval of the police's actions, the group is back on the street to continue day 2 of the protest.

Author: Gideo Nicholas Day

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf
