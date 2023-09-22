OccupyJulorbiHouse: We were offered money to stop - Oliver Barker Vormawor alleges

"We were offered not only money but appointments, and if we agreed to stop this, we were going to be free to do whatever we want," Barker Vormawor asserted during the interview.

The gravity of these allegations is compounded by Barker Vormawor's claim that he possesses evidence to substantiate these claims. "I have gone to the government, we have reached out, I have recordings," he asserted.

According to him, the National Security Ministry contacted him while he was in the UK and offered to pay for his flight in an effort to persuade him to return to Ghana for a meeting. This development had not been publicly disclosed until now, raising questions about the extent of behind-the-scenes efforts to quell the protest.

On September 21, 2023, the police apprehended 49 individuals who were expected to demonstrate in the #OccupyJulorbiBiHouse Protest movement, dispersing them to various police stations.

Among those detained were a BBC reporter, his cameraman, and a Metro TV reporter; however, they were later released.

Expressing strong disapproval of the police's actions, the group is back on the street to continue day 2 of the protest.