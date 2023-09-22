OccupyJulorbiHouse: We'll ensure unlawful protesters face the law - Gov't spokesperson

Highlighting the police's efficiency and their dedication to upholding peaceful protests, Danquah stated: "The police, a vital security force in the country, has consistently facilitated peaceful demonstrations.

"We do not want to downplay the significance of the situation for individuals involved in the unlawful demonstration without the necessary approval. ..We will observe the day as it unfolds events to ensure that those caught in the unlawful demonstration go through the rigors of the law, guaranteeing the prevalence of peace and tranquility."

Danquah debunked claims suggesting that the Jubilee House had issued directives to the police to arrest protesters.

He clarified: "There were no instructions to arrest people from the Jubilee House. It is important to understand that the Ghana Police Service is a state institution that operates independently, under the guidance of an Inspector General of Police who directs its affairs."

On September 21, 2023, the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests began when a gathering of demonstrators convened at the 37 bus terminal in Accra, with their sights set on marching to the Jubilee House, which serves as the administrative hub of the Ghanaian government.

However, the police intervened, dispersing the protesters and subsequently arresting 49 individuals describing it as unlawful protest

The protesters have steadfastly pledged to persist in their demonstrations until the government acknowledges and addresses their grievances.