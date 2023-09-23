Sam George questioned the intelligence of Prince David Osei, accusing the actor of hypocrisy, and pointing out that Osei criticized the protesters for not getting police approval while failing to condemn police actions against the protesters.
#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Where did you acquire your law degree, Kejetia or beer bar? - Sam George slams Prince David Osei
Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has criticized Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei for questioning the actions of the organizers of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest regarding approved routes.
The actor Prince David Osei had in a tweet criticized the protestors for defying Police instructions to march on with the protest to the seat of government
"If the police are notified and they reject it, the next step would be taking it to court. However, even though they don't necessarily require a permit from them, they do need their clearance and protection during the protest. It's important for the police to approve the routes for everyone's safety!" he wrote
This tweet triggered a reaction from the outspoken MP hence his response to the actor's tweet describing him as a hypocrite.
"I wonder where he learnt or practices his law? Kejetia Law School or Beer Bar? Just unbelievable the hypocrisy today! Smh"
The Occupy Julorbi House protest, which has entered its third day, is aimed at addressing various grievances, including economic challenges, corruption, and governance issues.
