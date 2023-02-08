Ofori-Atta to face Parliament over domestic debt exchange programme

This follows concerns raised by the Minority in demand for policy details on the programme due to the picketing of pensioners at the Finance Ministry to demand exemption from the exercise.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin said members stand ready to provide assistance to the government.

“Parliament is ever prepared to assist government to get out of this quagmire. So, what I can say now is that, parliament has spoken and that is the end of it. The Minister must be scheduled by the business committee as early as possible because this is an urgent matter because the pensioners are picketing at the Ministry. We need to do this as quickly as possible. Business Committee should schedule the Minister to appear before the house for a brief on the state of affairs.”

However, Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare assured that MPs will be updated on the current situation.

Abena Osei Asare told Parliament, the agreement reached so far will be brought to the House.

“We have mentioned that once Parliament comes through, we will come and brief the house on the steps we have taken so far. Parliament was on recess and it has just resumed. So we shouldn’t jump the gun. A little patience so we do not muddy the waters out there.”