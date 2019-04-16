They are also supposed to produce one surety each as part of the conditions.

The NDC Chairman and the Kwkeku Boahen are on trial over a leaked tape in which they called for attacks on the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa and the Chairman of the National Peace Council.

The state was represented by the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo and Ofosu Ampofo was led by Dr. Dominic Ayine and Tony Lithur.

Former president John Mahama and other top executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were in court to back the two.

The Accra Commercial Court 5 has adjourned the case to Monday 6th May, 2019. The court directed the attorney general to submit to the accused all statements, the said audio and the charge sheet.