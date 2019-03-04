Reginald Laryea, Chairman of Ogilvy Ghana and Scanad Ghana said: "The only constant in our business is change. Change to enrich service to clients, change to adapt to our evolving environment, change to help grow our people and change to improve our work product. As we begin this integration we are confident it's the best thing for our clients, people and business to thrive successfully in our dynamic world."

The two businesses will remain operational under the leadership of Akua Owusu-Nartey, Regional Managing Director.

The Scanad brand and business continues to be managed by Jebet Amdany, who becomes Managing Partner in this integrated operation

Mathieu Plassard, Chief Executive Officer of Ogilvy Africa said: “Our decision to integrate the two agencies is driven by our quest to reinforce our capabilities and our commitment to deliver even stronger integrated marketing communication solutions to our Clients in the region, we are bringing together the best of both worlds.”

On his part, Sandeep Madan, the Chief Executive Officer of Scanad Africa said: “We are combining the best talents & creative capability to help drive business growth for our clients. I am confident that with the combined capability, this unit will drive excellence in delivering solutions to our clients’ business challenges”

WPP Scangroup leadership believes they have a major opportunity to take their Ghana business to higher levels of success. The combined entity will provide the West Africa sub-region a formidable creative hub delivering the best advertising, digital, public relations and media buying capabilities in a constantly evolving industry.

Scanad’s new office address is now House No 10. Dr. Paul Acquah Road, Airport Residential, Accra P O Box AN 5247 Accra-Ghana. Telephone +233 307010734/0307010735

The integration process has started and it will be in full motion by March 1, 2019.