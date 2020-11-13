He beat the incumbent, the Paramount Chief of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV by a wide margin.

Ogyeahohoo Gyebi II, 72, polled 47 out of the 72 total valid votes cast while Togbe Afede managed 25.

The Vice-President of the House, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, also lost his position to the Paramount Chief of Lawra Traditional Area, Naa Puowele Karbo III.

Togbe Afede XIV

Naa Puowele Karbo III polled 44 out of the 72 total valid votes cast while the incumbent Vice-President, had 28.

Yaw Gyebi was born in 1950 in the Western Region of Ghana. He attended several schools in Ghana and read courses in business and an accountant by profession.