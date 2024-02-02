The Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112), imposing a levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles, has been enforced by the Ghana Revenue Authority starting February 1, 2024.
Okada riders to petition gov't to reduce emissions levy tax
The Okada Riders Association leadership plans to submit a petition to the Ministry of Transport on Monday, February 5, 2024, urging a reconsideration of the emissions levy reduction.
The government's objective with this tax is to encourage the use of environmentally friendly energy sources for vehicle power, aligning with its commitment to climate-positive actions and carbon offset initiatives.
All persons who are required to pay the Emissions Levy are to register and pay the levy on the ghana.gov platform only. Under section 4(4) of Act 1112, a person required to issue a road use certificate (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and other testing centres) shall demand evidence of payment of the levy before issuing a Road Use Certificate.
Secretary of the Okada Riders Association, Majid Amidu in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM said the amount being charged for the levy is high hence their decision to petition the government.
"It is too much. People are suffering. You did not give us jobs, you did not do anything for us and yet you want us to pay GH75. We will hold another meeting and write a petition to the government and the whole of Ghana that enough is enough.
"If they do not reduce the levy, we will go out and demonstrate against this government. By Monday the petition will be ready and we will send it to the Minister," he said.
