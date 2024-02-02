Okada riders to petition gov't to reduce emissions levy tax

The government's objective with this tax is to encourage the use of environmentally friendly energy sources for vehicle power, aligning with its commitment to climate-positive actions and carbon offset initiatives.

Pulse Ghana

All persons who are required to pay the Emissions Levy are to register and pay the levy on the ghana.gov platform only. Under section 4(4) of Act 1112, a person required to issue a road use certificate (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and other testing centres) shall demand evidence of payment of the levy before issuing a Road Use Certificate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary of the Okada Riders Association, Majid Amidu in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM said the amount being charged for the levy is high hence their decision to petition the government.

"It is too much. People are suffering. You did not give us jobs, you did not do anything for us and yet you want us to pay GH75. We will hold another meeting and write a petition to the government and the whole of Ghana that enough is enough.