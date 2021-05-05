Oman extends COVID-19 travel ban on Ghana until further notice

According to the state-run Oman News Agency (ONA), the extension will apply to travelers from Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, as well as anyone from any other country if they visited the above-mentioned countries within 14 days from applying to enter the Sultanate.

Egypt and the Philippines have also been added to the list.

The Supreme Committee said the COVID-19 suspension would begin at 9 am on Friday, May 7, 2021.

The Committee said it would also bar entry for those who had passed through the two countries 14 days prior to entering Oman.

Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers, and their families are excluded from the restriction and will be subject to special procedures upon entry.

The Supreme Committee in a statement said: "To protect individuals of society from more exposure to this disease and, to maintain the capability of the health system and enable health workers to keep the situation under control, the Supreme Committee took the following decisions:

