One arrested in connection with Kikibees owner's murder

The circumstances surrounding Mr. Agyekum's demise unfolded when he was discovered lying in a pool of blood at a residence in Madina on Sunday, October 8.

He was promptly rushed to a medical facility for urgent attention. Sadly, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

To further shed light on the situation, an autopsy will be conducted, and the deceased's body has been placed in the Police Hospital morgue for preservation.

Simultaneously, a comprehensive investigation into the matter is ongoing, with Joof cooperating with the authorities.

Mr. Agyekum last social media post showed him joyfully dancing to a Stonebwoy's song just hours before the tragic incident occurred.

His caption, "Just imagine saying if God na Man by now them don order execution order for onna! Jehovah bu Eze [sic]," has added an eerie layer of mystery to the case.