ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

One arrested in connection with Kikibees owner's murder

Evans Effah

In a significant development regarding the tragic death of Bennet Adomah Agyekum, the proprietor of the renowned restaurant Kikibees, the police have apprehended a suspect named Yandeh Joof.

Police arrest lady following death of Kikibees owner
Police arrest lady following death of Kikibees owner

It is believed that Joof had a close relationship with the late Mr. Agyekum, possibly as his girlfriend.

Recommended articles

The circumstances surrounding Mr. Agyekum's demise unfolded when he was discovered lying in a pool of blood at a residence in Madina on Sunday, October 8.

He was promptly rushed to a medical facility for urgent attention. Sadly, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

To further shed light on the situation, an autopsy will be conducted, and the deceased's body has been placed in the Police Hospital morgue for preservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simultaneously, a comprehensive investigation into the matter is ongoing, with Joof cooperating with the authorities.

Mr. Agyekum last social media post showed him joyfully dancing to a Stonebwoy's song just hours before the tragic incident occurred.

His caption, "Just imagine saying if God na Man by now them don order execution order for onna! Jehovah bu Eze [sic]," has added an eerie layer of mystery to the case.

The sudden loss of Mr. Agyekum has sent shockwaves throughout the community, and the authorities are committed to diligently pursuing the investigation to bring clarity and justice to this tragic incident.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Mensa Otabil

Leave your inheritance to the Church - Mensa Otabil

ET Mensah

Former Ningo Prampram MP E.T Mensah is dead

Legends we've lost

Renowned Ghanaian personalities who passed away in 2023

Sammy Gyamfi

NDC condemns violent attack on the studios of UTV