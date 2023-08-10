Onion sellers in Ghana cry over shortage due to Niger coup

Truckloads of onions were locked up at Ghana's border to the North due to the coup against President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, 2023.

Sani Abubakar, the leader of the Accra Onion Importer Association said the prices of onions are expected to shoot up and possibly result in scarcity.

A boag of onion is sold between GH¢1300 and GH¢25,000 but previously sold for GH¢1000 cedis currently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament led by Eric Opoku, the Ranking Member on the Food and Agriculture Committee of Parliament has said the closure of the Niger border has revealed the monumental failure of the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs policy.

On the part of the Executive Director of the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, Dr. Charles Nyaaba said the political instability in Niger will definitely affect the supply of onions and other commodities to Ghana.