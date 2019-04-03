The initiative, called the Ghana Key Population Unique Identification System (GKPUIS), was designed by Westblue Consulting Limited, one of the IT firms rolling out the national single window system at the country's ports, and would be managed and operated by the Ghana Aids Commission (GAC).

Mr Kyeremeh Atuahene, the acting Director General of the GAC, at the launch in Accra said the app was developed to address the significant gaps in the provision of services to vulnerable groups.

"It is against this background that GAC, with support from stakeholders, recommended the need for unique identification codes to capture and collate essential services offered to female sex workers and men who have sex with men," Mr Atuahene said.

He said Ghana had subscribed to the UNAIDS 90-90-90 aspirational targets to guide the HIV response and monitor progress towards ending the epidemic.

KPs are persons or individuals whose behaviour or lifestyles make them prone to HIV. These persons include female sex workers and men who have sex with men.

Ghana joins Morocco and India as the only countries using the system that is designed specifically to identify and account for services provided to vulnerable groups