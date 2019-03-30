65% of HIV population in Ghana are females

The 2017 national and sub-national HIV and AIDS estimates and projections report puts the country's HIV/AIDS population at 320,992 in 2019.

Of the population, 212, 169 are females while 108,309 are males, between the ages of 15 and 49.

New infections among men stood at 5, 670 while estimates among females stood at 9,731.

And annual deaths in 2019 stood at 4,361 and 4,419 among men and women respectively.

In 2017, persons living with HIV was 313,063, according to the report, noting that the population has risen to 320,992 in 2019.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions have the highest number of people living with HIV while the Upper West and East Regions have the lowest.