"Those who passed the licensure exams at the end of their national service shall then apply to the Ghana Education Service for employment based on declared vacancies," he said.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh made this known on the floor of Parliament in a question pose to him by the Member of Parliament for Akatsi North, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe.

READ MORE: Suspend proposed teacher licensing exam – GNAT tells NTC

However, the second teacher licensure exams has been set for March 25-26, 2019.

Registration for the exams started last week and applicants are expected to pay GH¢220 and those re-sitting are expected to pay GH¢220 for three papers, and GH¢100 for a paper.

According to the NTC, 15,000 trainee teachers are expected to take the exam, including those who could not take part in the maiden one as well as the over 7,000 trainees who failed.

The first licensure exams took place in September 2018 and over 28,000 newly-trained teachers.

READ MORE: People will make money from teachers license exam - NAGRAT

The introduction of teacher license and continuous professional development were key policies being pursued by the government through the NTC, which was aimed at improving the professional standing and status of teachers in the country.