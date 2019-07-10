According to the sector minister, government would do due diligence before posting any nurse to a healthcare service outside Ghana.

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu noted that the best and most experienced of Ghanaian nurses are the ones who will be considered.

The Minister revealed this while speaking to some staff and students of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Kumasi, as part of a four-day working visit of the Ashanti Region.

"We would ensure that only the best and most experienced of Ghanaian nurses are sent outside as expatriates for healthcare services," he stated, as quoted by the GNA.

He further hinted that, currently, there were about ninety (90) nursing and midwifery training institutions in the country.

In a bid to provide more job opportunities for health professionals, government recently announced plans to export Ghanaian nurses abroad.

Mr. Agyemang-Manu said government is committed to improving the living conditions of health workers, while urging them to also remain committed to their duties.