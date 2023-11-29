Onua TV/FM goes to court, seeks injunction to stop NMC's 'political harassment'

The NMC, in a letter dated November 14, 2023, gave a deadline for Onua TV/Onua FM and Captain Smart to apologize over a broadcast considered to be "inciteful".

However, the media company has filed a lawsuit, alleging politically motivated harassment by the NMC. It contends that the NMC, through its actions, has compromised its impartiality, transforming itself into a complainant, prosecutor, and judge.

The background to the dispute involves accusations that Captain Smart, during a recent broadcast, insulted the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and other Commanders of the Ghana Armed Forces, referring to them as "beasts." Additionally, Captain Smart allegedly claimed that these officers embezzled funds designated for soldiers on peacekeeping missions without providing evidence to support his allegations.

The NMC had given Onua TV/FM and Captain Smart until November 19, 2023, to retract the insults, apologize to the CDS and his commanders, apologize to the Ghanaian public for vulgar language, and implement measures to curb the station's behaviour and enhance regulatory compliance.