Operation Halt II: 30 galamsey excavators seized and 8 suspects arrested

This follows the relaunch of Operation Halt II on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, to fight galamsey.

The Ghana Armed Forces deployed soldiers of all ranks to begin the second phase of 'Operation Halt' to rid the country's water bodies of illegal miners. It is aimed at removing all logistics and persons involved in illegal mining on water bodies.

A statement issued by the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi, stated that the Operation Halt II team also "destroyed 103 Changfan machines, nine water pumping machines, five generator sets, two fuel storage tanks, and other improvised mining equipment and structures."

Pulse Ghana

The Operation Halt II team seized six motorbikes and one motor king tricycle adding that the team seized 30 excavators, destroyed four (4), and immobilised four (4) others on site.

On the parameters of the operation, the Ghana Armed Forces informed that they: "were conducted at Kade, Ofoase, Oda, and Pra Anom along the banks of Rivers Birim and Pra in the Southern Command Area of Operational Responsibility.

"In the Central Command Area of Operational Responsibility, the operations were conducted at Yawkrom, Agroyesum, and Takorase along the River Offin. Following these successful operations, there has been a gradual improvement in the turbidity of these Rivers."

It stated that eight (8) suspected illegal miners and handed them over to the Banda Nkwanta District Police Station.