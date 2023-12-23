ADVERTISEMENT
Opoku Prempeh adjudged Minister of the Year award

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a remarkable recognition of his outstanding contributions and leadership in public service, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and former Minister of Education, has been honored with the prestigious Minister of the Year award.

Energy Minister, Mathew Opkoku Prempeh
Minister of the Year Award
The event at the Holiday Inn on Friday, December 22, saw other Ministers of State also being recognized for their sterling performances in the Akufo-Addo’s administration.

This accolade is a testament to Dr. Opoku Prempeh's dedication and transformative impact on the education sector and his broader contributions to governance in Ghana.

The minister expressed gratitude for the recognition, considering it a challenge to continue contributing to the nation's development.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh thanked President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve in his government.

Mathew Opoku Prempeh
"Last night, was yet another humbling moment for me, being named at the 5th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours as 'Minister of the Year 2023'. It is again a testament that our modest contributions to nation-building are being followed closely."

"For me, It is a challenge and an encouragement to continue to give off my best as a public official, to the best of my ability to the people of Ghana."

Napo further extended gratitude to his staff for their continuous support, enabling him to perform his duties to the best of his ability.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as "Napo," has had a distinguished career in public service, marked by his commitment to education and national development.

Serving as the Minister of Education in Ghana from 2017 to 2021, he played a pivotal role in implementing key reforms and initiatives to enhance the quality of education across the country.

Energy Minister, Mathew Opkoku Prempeh
NAPO
