Opposition against my parliamentary appointment not tangible - Gen Mosquito slams critics

Mr. Nketiah, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, said being a member of the opposition party does not disbar from taking up the role.
In an interview on TV3, he said there is nothing wrong with his appointment and there will not be any conflict of interest as purported by the critics.
“Nobody has explained to us how my work as a General Secretary will be at variance with the work of a board member. All they are saying is that because I am a General Secretary, I will be introducing politics into Parliament but Parliament is the house of politics so those who are saying [thus] may have some other reason for saying so."