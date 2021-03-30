Opposition against my parliamentary appointment not tangible - Gen Mosquito slams critics

“Otherwise their reasons are very weak and feeble and there is nothing in this country that says that if you are holding another position, you cannot be a board member. Where the law bars you from becoming a board member, the law states so clearly but in this case it wasn’t like that,” he explained.

Photo: Pulse Ghana

He further cited precedents which have happened under previous governments. He said former President John Agyekum Kufuor appointed himself as Chairman of Bui Power Authority (BPA) to report to the then Minister of Energy, who, in turn, reported back to the president.

“It happened [and] those who are complaining about my position now were there. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu supported President Kufuor’s appointment as Bui board chairperson, so what has changed?” he wondered.