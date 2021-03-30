RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Opposition against my parliamentary appointment not tangible - Gen Mosquito slams critics

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has slammed critics of his recent appointment as a member of the Parliamentary Service Board.

NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah

Photo: Pulse Ghana

He said the reasons given by those against the appointment are very feeble and weak.

Mr. Nketiah, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, said being a member of the opposition party does not disbar from taking up the role.

In an interview on TV3, he said there is nothing wrong with his appointment and there will not be any conflict of interest as purported by the critics.

“Nobody has explained to us how my work as a General Secretary will be at variance with the work of a board member. All they are saying is that because I am a General Secretary, I will be introducing politics into Parliament but Parliament is the house of politics so those who are saying [thus] may have some other reason for saying so."

“Otherwise their reasons are very weak and feeble and there is nothing in this country that says that if you are holding another position, you cannot be a board member. Where the law bars you from becoming a board member, the law states so clearly but in this case it wasn’t like that,” he explained.

Asiedu Nketia
Asiedu Nketia Photo: Pulse Ghana

He further cited precedents which have happened under previous governments. He said former President John Agyekum Kufuor appointed himself as Chairman of Bui Power Authority (BPA) to report to the then Minister of Energy, who, in turn, reported back to the president.

“It happened [and] those who are complaining about my position now were there. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu supported President Kufuor’s appointment as Bui board chairperson, so what has changed?” he wondered.

Mr Asiedu Nketia was on Monday, March 29 named one of the four nominees of Speaker of Parliament to serve on the Board. The other board members are Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and former Member of Parliament for Tema West Abraham Ossei Aidooh.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

