Labour had threatened to ensure that all workers sat home from Monday, July 10 as a result of the dismissal of some three union leaders by management at Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited.
Organised Labour suspends intended strike after meeting with Council of State
Organised Labour has called of its intended nationwide strike after an emergency meeting with the Council of State.
An emergency meeting called on Friday between the Council and Labour has resulted in the suspension of the strike.
The Council is said to have given the management of Sunon Asogli five working days to reinstate the three union leaders.
“This is the first time I have seen that management without shame can come back at a negotiation table to take back their own vomit,” Dr Yaw Baah told journalists on Friday after the emergency meeting.
“It is very sad. This is not the culture of Ghana and that is why I was very sad and you can imagine the tension in the room.”
On March 2, 2023 Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited terminated the appointed of three local union leaders including the Chairman, Secretary and Assistant Secretary of the Ghana Mineworker’s Union of Trades Union Congress (Ghana) for joining a trade union and leading the union at the enterprise level.
In a letter to the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Organized Labour further stated that the actions by Sunon Asogli also amount to a threat not to only workers in the company but a threat to all the working people of Ghana.
According to Organized Labour, the move is a blatant disrespect and willful disregard for workers’ right by Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited.
