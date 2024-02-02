Organized Labour to protest against Government's VAT on electricity on February 13

Pulse Ghana

The protest was disclosed by Anthony Yaw Baah, the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), during a press conference on Friday, February 2, 2024. Expressing dissatisfaction with the government's actions, Baah stated, "Our advice is straightforward. We have advised ourselves that this government is taking us for granted, so we are going to lead massive demonstrations in all the 16 regional capitals of Ghana on 13th February."

This move follows a previous ultimatum given by the TUC in January 2024, allowing the government until January 31 to withdraw the VAT on electricity consumption above the lifeline.

Dr. Baah emphasized the impact of such taxes on the less privileged, asserting, "It’s always the poor people in this country, including pensioners, who bear the brunt. Organised Labour, we have come together and our message to the government is very simple, we cannot pay VAT on electricity."

Despite the impending protests, the government has expressed its willingness to engage in extensive dialogue with Organized Labour and other key stakeholders.