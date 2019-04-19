The Minister allegedly said the prosecution of the notorious Chinese national wouldn't have added anything to our economy, while addressing a townhall meeting in the United States.

“Today, the main company that is helping develop the infrastructure system in Ghana is Sinohydro, it is a Chinese Company. It is the one that is going to help process our bauxite and provide about $2 billion to us,” he said.

"So, when there are these kinds of arrangements, there are other things behind the scenes. Putting that lady [Aisha] in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your economic problems,” he said.

These comments have generated controversy in the past few days and many anti-galamsey crusaders have accused government of pandering to the Chinese.

However, in a post on Facebook, the office of the Senior Minister has added some clarification to the what Yaw Osafo Maafo said.

READ THE CLARIFICATION BELOW