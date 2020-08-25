He contends that the Minister’s son is very qualified and has engaged such negotiations in other countries.

Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, who also works at SSNIT has been accused of leading the deal because of the influence of his dad.

However, Kojo Oppong disagrees saying he has the competence for the deal.

Speaking on PM Express on Joy News, the Information Minister said, nothing barred Kofi Osafo-Maafo, who is currently a deputy director-general of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) from participating in the deal.

Oppong-Nkrumah indicated that he does not think it is a scheme by the ruling government to amass wealth for persons close to the President.

“Show me the scheme because Osafo-Maafo’s son who over the years has been very experienced in mineral royalties [...] but why must he be barred because he is Osafo-Maafo’s son?” he asked.

Oppong-Nkrumah, who is the MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi, noted that Kofi Osafo-Maafo is qualified like any other Ghanaian who is qualified to be working with Agyapa Royalties.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

He disagreed with the narrative that Kofi Osafo-Maafo’s father is a politician associated with the current administration and, therefore that there is a conflict of interest or that he was favoured.

“Please! Please!! Let’s not do this to ourselves because tomorrow your son when he has an opportunity to do something we will say because his father is a known journalist in this country [...] he is disqualified,” Oppong-Nkrumah said.