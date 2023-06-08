ADVERTISEMENT
OSP arrested me two days after I received a lawsuit from Gabby – Frimpong Boateng

Evans Annang

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology has recounted how he was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

In an interview on Accra based Starr FM, the former chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining indicated that he was invited to the OSP’s office three weeks ago and was arrested upon his arrival.

“I received a letter from the special prosecutor about two days after I received a suit from Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko and the special prosecutor invited me for an interview on the 15th of May which I obliged and as soon as I got there I was told I was under arrest.”, he told Starr News’ Emmanuel Agyabeng.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng added that although he wasn’t informed of his charges he was subsequently granted bail.

“No specific charges except they said that they (office of the special prosecutor) were investigating corruption and corruption related activities of the inter-ministerial committee which I chaired.

“So I was asked a number of questions for about 2 hour and after that I was told that I needed to be bailed so a friend of mine bailed me and they went to his house to see where he was staying so in case I absconded they will get somebody to happen. I was not informed [of my charges]. My lawyers were there, I was not informed of anything. You can check the records of the OSP”, he added.

“So this is what happened, it was on the 15th of May, The bail amount I was told was 2 million cedis”, he emphasized.

He was arrested in connection with ongoing investigation into work by the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) which he chaired.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
