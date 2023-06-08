OSP arrested me two days after I received a lawsuit from Gabby – Frimpong Boateng

“I received a letter from the special prosecutor about two days after I received a suit from Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko and the special prosecutor invited me for an interview on the 15th of May which I obliged and as soon as I got there I was told I was under arrest.”, he told Starr News’ Emmanuel Agyabeng.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng added that although he wasn’t informed of his charges he was subsequently granted bail.

“No specific charges except they said that they (office of the special prosecutor) were investigating corruption and corruption related activities of the inter-ministerial committee which I chaired.

Pulse Ghana

“So I was asked a number of questions for about 2 hour and after that I was told that I needed to be bailed so a friend of mine bailed me and they went to his house to see where he was staying so in case I absconded they will get somebody to happen. I was not informed [of my charges]. My lawyers were there, I was not informed of anything. You can check the records of the OSP”, he added.

“So this is what happened, it was on the 15th of May, The bail amount I was told was 2 million cedis”, he emphasized.