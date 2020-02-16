The Saturday (February 15) accident also left 51 people with multiple degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Krachi District Hospital.

The vehicle, a Rhino cargo, was conveying mourners from a funeral grounds to their hometown when it developed a mechanical defect and veered off the road and turned on the other side.

"On the spot, three were reported dead and 57 were sent to the hospital. As we speak, six of them have also died bringing the death toll to nine.

"The others have been admitted and are receiving treatment,” Krachi District Police Commander, DSP Kwabena Nkrumah said.