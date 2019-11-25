The Asantehene also hanged out with Ghanaian businessman and former President of AngloGold Ashanti Samuel Esson Jonah and business magnate Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama.

Ibrahim Mahama with Sam Jonah

Accompanied by a retinue of chiefs and elders from the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo exchanged pleasantries with the former Presidents, his family and staff after which the two proceeded to hold private discussions.

Otumfuo hangs out with Sam Jonah

Earlier, the Ashanti king also paid a visit to the office of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama and former President Rawlings ahead of the king's lecture at the University of Professional Studies (UPS) Accra.

The lecture, was delivered, on Friday, on the theme "Leadership: Strengthening Democratic Institutions for National Development".