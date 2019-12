It said it lost no data as its backups ensure the recovery of files and business continuity.

In a statement, the Authority said: "No loss of life, cash or cheque was recorded."

It added that the relevant authorities have begun investigating the cause of the fire.

On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Fire gutted the GRA office at Circle.

It is unclear how the fire started but personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were present to douse the fire.