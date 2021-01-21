They were arrested on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, around Tema Community 1 in a special operation conducted by the Tema Regional Police Command.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu briefing the media said the suspects were going about their usual businesses without regard for the directives.

According to her, out of the total number of people arrested, nine were women while 96 were men all within the age of 17 to 64 years.

She said "Out of the total number, 22 of them had no masks at all while 83 had the masks in their possession but woefully refused to wear them. Some of the suspects called friends and relatives to bring them masks while under police custody."

The law

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo signed the Executive Instrument (E.I164) which criminalises the failure to wear a nose mask in public.

The law states that those who are found guilty will be fined a minimum of GH¢1,200 or a maximum of GH¢6,000 or will be sentenced to between four and 10 years in prison.