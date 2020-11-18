According to research conducted by the NGO, children between the ages of 0 to 18 tested positive for COVID-19.

The research conducted sampled 589 communities, towns, and cities, in addition to nationwide data on COVID-19 provided by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Bright Appiah, the Executive Director of Child Rights International, stated that most of the children who contracted the deadly virus were asymptomatic and were not hospitalised nationwide from March 11 to November 9, 2020.

READ MORE: Ghana's COVID-19 death increases to 239 after 42,653 cases

He said "The nationwide data shows that from March 11 to November 9, 2020, out of 49,202 who contracted the COVID-19 virus, 2,180 children below 18 years have contracted the virus representing 4.43% of the total contraction rate in Ghana.

"Majority of them are girls but if you also look at those who have died as a result of COVID, the majority of them are boys. So that is the outlook of COVID situation in Ghana and what we have not determined is whether or not children have the capacity or are potential spreaders or transmitters of the COVID to their age cohorts or to the vulnerable."