This comes after eight more persons succumbed to the deadly virus.
The total case count of the highly infectious disease in Ghana now stands at 42,653 with a total of 40,567 people either recovered or discharged.
The current active cases have increased slightly from 1,839 to 1,847 with 121 new cases recorded.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 21,212
Ashanti Region – 10,569
Western Region – 2,899
Eastern Region – 2,097
Central Region – 1,801
Bono East Region – 720
Volta Region – 642
Western North Region – 580
Northern Region – 489
Ahafo Region – 485
Bono Region – 480
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 229
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 18