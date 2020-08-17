This comes after eight more persons succumbed to the deadly virus.

The total case count of the highly infectious disease in Ghana now stands at 42,653 with a total of 40,567 people either recovered or discharged.

The current active cases have increased slightly from 1,839 to 1,847 with 121 new cases recorded.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 21,212

Ashanti Region – 10,569

Western Region – 2,899

Eastern Region – 2,097

Central Region – 1,801

Bono East Region – 720

Volta Region – 642

Western North Region – 580

Northern Region – 489

Ahafo Region – 485

Bono Region – 480

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 229

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 18