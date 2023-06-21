Over 6000 teachers failing licensure exam national security threat — NTC

He told Accra-based Citi FM in an interview that "This is a national security threat that we need to pay attention to as a country. Some of these teachers have written for the ninth time and others for the second time."

He stated that Ghanaians need to pay attention to the high failure because teachers are coming to train our future generation so if a teacher cannot even spell his or her name then we have something at hand.

Out of the 7,728 prospective teachers who sat for the licensure examination in May this year, only 1,277 passed.

This means 6,481 teachers failed.

The figure represents 16.5 percent of the candidates who sat again for the examination, introduced to licensed teaching practitioners.

The Registrar of the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE), Dr. Christian Addai-Poku, said all the candidates had sat for the exam at least twice, with some sitting as many as nine times.

He explained that those affected had one more chance to re-write the exam in the latter part of the year before its format and content changed.