Owusu Bempah hospitalized after he was remanded for assault

He and four others were remanded into police custody to reappear on Monday, September 20, 2021, after they spent a day in cells on Sunday.

The Judge, Afia Owusuaa Appiah, said this will allow the police more time to carry out further investigation.

Earlier in court, there was drama when Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah arrived for the hearing.

Some of his church members who accompanied him tried to stop journalists from filming his arrival.

Using insults and jostling, they tried to disperse the media outside the court.

Owusu Bempah was arrested on Sunday, September 12, 2021, after he reportedly ordered his boys to attack police officers who were at his Church premises.

The officers were there to arrest some of his boys who brandished guns in social media videos to threaten Nana Agradaa.