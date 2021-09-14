RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Owusu Bempah hospitalized after he was remanded for assault

Evans Annang

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has been hospitalized at the Police Hospital, Accra based Citi FM has reported

His hospitalization comes hours after he was remanded in custody for allegedly assaulting fellow preacher, Nana Agradaa

He and four others were remanded into police custody to reappear on Monday, September 20, 2021, after they spent a day in cells on Sunday.

The Judge, Afia Owusuaa Appiah, said this will allow the police more time to carry out further investigation.

Earlier in court, there was drama when Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah arrived for the hearing.

Some of his church members who accompanied him tried to stop journalists from filming his arrival.

Using insults and jostling, they tried to disperse the media outside the court.

Owusu Bempah was arrested on Sunday, September 12, 2021, after he reportedly ordered his boys to attack police officers who were at his Church premises.

The officers were there to arrest some of his boys who brandished guns in social media videos to threaten Nana Agradaa.

The police in a statement said "Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and three others have been arrested. The other three suspects are Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum. Two other suspects are on the run and the Police are pursuing them."

