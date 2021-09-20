At the time of the burial of Dr. Bawumia's mother Hajia Mariam Bawumia, Owusu Bempah was remanded in police custody for threatening to kill Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.
Owusu Bempah consoles Bawumia over the loss of his mother
Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has paid a visit to Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, to commiserate with him over the death of his mother.
Bempah was arrested on Sunday, September 12, 2021, after he reportedly ordered his boys to attack police officers who were at his Church premises.
The officers were there to arrest some of his boys who brandished guns in social media videos to threaten Nana Agradaa.
Owusu Bempah was granted bail by an Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the sum of GH¢200,000 with two sureties.
The embattled Man of God who is seen and recognised as a prophet affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after he was bailed paid a visit to Dr. Bawumia to commiserate with him.
