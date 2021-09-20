Bempah was arrested on Sunday, September 12, 2021, after he reportedly ordered his boys to attack police officers who were at his Church premises.

Pulse Ghana

The officers were there to arrest some of his boys who brandished guns in social media videos to threaten Nana Agradaa.

Owusu Bempah was granted bail by an Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the sum of GH¢200,000 with two sureties.

