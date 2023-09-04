Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu emerged winner ahead of other corporate communications specialists due to his outstanding dedication to improving communication between GNGC and the general public.
Owusu-Bempah wins 'Corporate Communications Personality' of the Year award
The Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu has been adjudged as the Corporate Communications Personality of the Year at the 2nd edition of the prestigious Ghana Corporate Brands Awards.
This is the second time in a role Owusu emerged as the winner of Corporate Communications Personality of the Year at the prestigious Ghana Corporate Brands Awards.
The event, which was organised by Maven Communications took place at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.
Owusu-Bempah, speaking to the media expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the event organizers for the honor and, noted that this recognition reflect his unwavering dedication to improving communication between his outfit and the general public.
He dedicated the award to the entire management and staff of GNGC and has encouraged them to continue working hard in the interest of the Ghanaian people.
The theme of this year's Ghana Corporate Brands Awards is "Celebrating Ghana's Corporate Brands Charting Path to Technological Excellence".
The 'Ghana Corporate Brands Awards' recognizes individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the development of their respective industries.
It is also intended to bring together the most credible and consistent companies across various industries.
