PAC directs Korle Bu Hospital to refund GH¢36,000 remainder of unearned salary

When representatives of the hospital appeared before the PAC on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, they said they have made every effort in the last two years to retrieve the money from the staff concerned but to no avail.

The Deputy Human Resource Director of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ebenezer Prince Arhin lamented to the committee that some of the people have died, making the retrieval efforts difficult.

“The unearned salaries are GH¢115,889, 12, Korle Bu has been able to recover GH¢79, 000 plus and the outstanding is GH¢36,000. We have made frantic efforts to recover that amount but some of them are deceased. We have gotten to their next of kin, and we are pursuing them for the money,” he said.

However, the explanations failed to convince the committee, James Klutse Avedzi who then directed that the Korle Bu management should endeavour to recover the remainder of the money and return it to the hospital’s accounts.