The tax waiver has generated a lot of controversy in the past weeks due to the allegations that the company belongs to a relative of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The minority which had alleged the project is for a family member of president Akufo-Addo abstained from voting on the report of the finance committee when speaker Prof. Mike Oquaye put the question.

The report was consequently adopted by the one-sided House.

A statement by the Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi on the issue stated that “Aside the question of conflict of interest that this matter raises, it is clear that the appropriation of public funds to finance such a project defeats the objects of the GIIF which was established by former President Mahama in the year 2014, to mobilize, manage, coordinate and provide financial resources for strategic investments for national development.”

Mike Ocquaye, Speaker of Parliament

The statement added that “secondly, we condemn in no uncertain terms the self-seeking decision of President Akufo-Addo to dole out a whopping $24 million as tax waivers to this same company, owned by his in-law and appointee, at a time Ghanaians are bearing the brunt of his insensitive tax policies such as, the 50% increase in the Communication Service Tax, 5% increase in Value Added Tax, 23% increase in ESLA, increase in income tax, among others.”