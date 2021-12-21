RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Parliament breaks for Christmas without passing e-levy

Authors:

Evans Annang

Parliament of Ghana has adjourned sittings sine die amid squabbles over the controversial electronic levy.

Minority Leader in Parliament; Haruna Iddrisu and Majority Leader in Parliament; Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu
The house goes into recess for the Yuletide with the controversial tax not passing.

Lawmakers from both sides of the house engaged in brawl last night over the final passage of the levy.

Members of the opposition prevented the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu from casting a vote on the levy.

The free-for-all fight started when First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu, who was presiding over the business of the house in the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin, attempted to also cast his ballot on whether or not the e-levy bill should be considered under a certificate of urgency.

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament
The Minority has insisted they are against the levy in all of its form and shape describing as ‘killer levy’.

The Majority insists the levy is needed to stop the country from its habitual borrowing.

The proposed levy, which was expected to come into effect on 1 February 2022, is a charge of 1.75% of the value of electronic transactions. It covers mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances. The originator of the transactions will bear the charge except for inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient. There is an exemption for transactions up to GH¢100 ($16) per day.

