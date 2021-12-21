The house goes into recess for the Yuletide with the controversial tax not passing.
Parliament breaks for Christmas without passing e-levy
Parliament of Ghana has adjourned sittings sine die amid squabbles over the controversial electronic levy.
Lawmakers from both sides of the house engaged in brawl last night over the final passage of the levy.
Members of the opposition prevented the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu from casting a vote on the levy.
The free-for-all fight started when First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu, who was presiding over the business of the house in the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin, attempted to also cast his ballot on whether or not the e-levy bill should be considered under a certificate of urgency.
The Minority has insisted they are against the levy in all of its form and shape describing as ‘killer levy’.
The Majority insists the levy is needed to stop the country from its habitual borrowing.
The proposed levy, which was expected to come into effect on 1 February 2022, is a charge of 1.75% of the value of electronic transactions. It covers mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances. The originator of the transactions will bear the charge except for inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient. There is an exemption for transactions up to GH¢100 ($16) per day.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh