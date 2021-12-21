Parliament breaks for Christmas without passing e-levy

Lawmakers from both sides of the house engaged in brawl last night over the final passage of the levy.

Members of the opposition prevented the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu from casting a vote on the levy.

The free-for-all fight started when First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu, who was presiding over the business of the house in the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin, attempted to also cast his ballot on whether or not the e-levy bill should be considered under a certificate of urgency.

Pulse Ghana

The Minority has insisted they are against the levy in all of its form and shape describing as ‘killer levy’.

The Majority insists the levy is needed to stop the country from its habitual borrowing.