The Committee is composed of ten members from each side of the house.
Parliament constitutes bi-partisanship to fix 2022 budget issues
Parliament has constituted a bi-partisanship committee to fix issues surrounding the controversial 2022 budget.
The committees considering the estimates are Roads and Transport, Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs, and the constitutional, legal and parliamentary Affairs.
The Ministries of Railway Development, Roads and Highways, Transport, Food and Agriculture, Parliamentary Affairs, and the Office of the Attorney General are expected to appear before their respective committees to justify the budgetary allocation to be utilized for the 2022 fiscal year.
The modalities as to how this committee will operate will be set out when the house convenes today, Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Below is the list of the 20-member bipartisan committee:
Majority Caucus
- Dan Botwe( Okere)
- KT Hammond (Adansi Asokwa)
- Patrick Boamah( Okaikwei Central)
- Patricia Appiagyei( Asokwa)
- Lydia Alhassan( MP, Ayawaso West Wuogon)
- Alexander Afenyo Markin( MP, Effutu)
- Habid Iddrisu( Tolon)
- Frank Annor Dompreh ( Nsawam Addoagyir)
- Joe Ghartey (Essikado/ Ketan)
Minority Caucus
- Muntaka Mubarak ( Asawase )
- Rockson Nelson Dafiamekpor (South Dayi)
- Sam George( Ningo Prampram)
- James Agalga( Builsa North)
- Kwabena Mintah Akando( Juaboso)
- Enerst Norgbey(Ashaiman)
- Richard Acheampong( Bia East)
- Ahmed Ibrahim
- Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah
