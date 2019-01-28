The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye, in a statement said: "In the exercise of the powers conferred on the Speaker by clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution, I, Professor Oquaye, by this Constitutional Instrument, appoint Parliament House Accra, to be the place, and 10 o'clock in the forenoon of Tuesday, January 29, 2019 to be the time at which the third session of the seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence."

Among the major things that the House will consider on it reconvening will be the passage of the the 'controversial' Right to Information Bill (RTI) and the annual State of the Nation address to be delivered by the President of Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be stating the current state of the country's economy and outline his projects and programmes for the year.