Parliament sets up committee to explore pension scheme for former MPs

Andreas Kamasah

In response to concerns about the welfare of former Members of Parliament (MPs), the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, has formed an eight-member ad hoc committee to investigate the feasibility of a pension scheme specifically for MPs.

Parliament of Ghana
This initiative follows recommendations from both the Minority and Majority Chief Whips during a tribute session for the late Talensi MP, John Akologu Tia.

The tribute session highlighted ongoing welfare issues faced by former MPs, prompting this move to address their pension concerns. Presiding over the parliamentary proceedings on Friday, Amoako emphasised the importance of the committee's work, setting a two-week deadline for them to report their findings and recommendations to the house.

“Honourable members, I think this is very important for all of us,” Amoako stated. “So a committee has been set up, and looking at the members that have been assembled to look into it, I think we can be rest assured that they will come out with something good for us. We thank the members and hope that they work expeditiously for us.”

The committee's establishment reflects Parliament's commitment to enhancing the welfare of its former members and ensuring their financial security in retirement.

Exploring a tailored pension scheme for lawmakers as being championed by Parliament will remedy the situation whereby those who have served the nation end up miserable in their retirement.

Andreas Kamasah

