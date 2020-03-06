This was disclosed by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, while addressing the House on Thursday.

He said the proceedings in the House are often distracted by the use of mobile phones by Members of Parliament (MPs).

According to him, the ban will be enforced as soon as the new Standing Orders of Parliament are approved.

READ ALSO: NAM1 could be freed over lack of progress in trial – Judge warns

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu

“…We proposed that in the next Parliament, once we accept the review standards, no Member of Parliament will be allowed to bring a cell phone to the House,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah Bonsu said.

“We need to demonstrate seriousness. When the President of the House is talking, members will be fidgeting with their phones.”

He explained that it has become common for legislators to be seen fidgeting their phones while business in the House is in session.

This, the Minority Leader, believes does not tell a good story about the MPs and should be checked.

“When the Minister responsible for Finance comes here, members will be fidgeting with their phones.

“When Ministers are providing answers in the House, members will be fidgeting with their phones. It does not tell a good story about us,” he added.