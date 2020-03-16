The external sittings which has been set for Mondays and Saturdays is to enable the legislature to conduct a backlog of businesses.

The deputy Majority leader, Sarah Adwoa Safo explained that the sittings will enable the House to deliberate on critical issues which are time-bound.

Sarah Adwoa Safo

Meanwhile, the Minority in parliament wants an early adjournment of the house over health concerns.

First Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, in a similar situation in 2019 intimated that the practice of having late night sittings and extended periods of parliamentary meetings is having a toll on their health as well as that of reporters who are compelled to endure such long hours.