Parliament to summon Energy Minister over 'dumsor'

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is likely to be summoned in Parliament to answer for the current power crisis.
This is due to a letter written by NDC MP for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor to have the Minister summoned.
The former Deputy Minister of Power said the government is trying to conceal the challenges behind the power outages hence the decision to invite the Minister.
Mr. Jinapor had earlier berated the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for its inefficiencies in managing the energy sector.
He said the financial challenges of the Ghana Grid Company is the reason behind the recent 'dumsor'.
In an interview on Starr FM in Accra, the ranking member of the Energy Committee in Parliament said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is not being forthright with Ghanaians.
“They are not telling the truth. We also have people there. GRIDCo is bankrupt, That’s a fact. They don’t have money. Over the past four years, they’ve been struggling to stay afloat and so they’ve not been able to maintain a lot of their equipment. A lot of their equipment is now obsolete”, he said.
He said, “if you know that you are going to undertake a maintenance job and that a certain area will be knocked off, is it not proper, prudent, professional that you inform customers within the affected areas so they can plan their life?”
