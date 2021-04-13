Parliament to summon Energy Minister over 'dumsor'

Pulse Ghana

In an interview on Starr FM in Accra, the ranking member of the Energy Committee in Parliament said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is not being forthright with Ghanaians.

“They are not telling the truth. We also have people there. GRIDCo is bankrupt, That’s a fact. They don’t have money. Over the past four years, they’ve been struggling to stay afloat and so they’ve not been able to maintain a lot of their equipment. A lot of their equipment is now obsolete”, he said.