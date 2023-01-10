Parliament to summon National Security Minister over Meek Mill’s Jubilee House video shoot

Speaking in an interview on Accra based Citi FM, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker said the Jubilee House which is a national security installation should be protected at all times, hence the decision to question Mr Dapaah.

“The security of our president could easily be compromised by the conduct of that musician. So we need to call into question the conduct of the head of security of the presidency and as a committee, we will be looking into the matter.

“We definitely will invite the National Security Minister and question him about the protocols that are in place at the Jubilee House,” Mr Agalga said.

In an interview yesterday, Sammy Gyamfi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Director, said the act by the rapper is a shame to Ghana.

According to him, Ghanaians are tired of what he sees as constant embarrassment the President and his government constantly bring upon them.

“It’s a disgrace. How can we allow such a filthy thing to happen at the seat of the presidency of Ghana? It’s very shameful for one to disclose his/her nationality as a Ghanaian when such things happen.

National Security Minister Pulse Ghana

“The video shoot is not funny at all, how can we allow a musician with shorts into the presidency? It’s so saddening the shots taken in front of the President’s lectern. It’s very sad seeing some of these things,” Sammy Gyamfi said in an interview on Asempa FM on Monday.

Mr Gyamfi queried if the security protocols of the Jubilee House have broken down.

“Is the presidency no more a security installation, the place where our ministers hold cabinet meetings? We allowed the rapper to use a drone as well at a place we call a security zone”.